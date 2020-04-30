News

Microsoft's Project xCloud accumulates "hundreds of thousands" of active users

By , Staff Writer

Microsoft's cloud gaming service Project xCloud has been confirmed to have "hundreds of thousands" of active users.

The number was revealed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the company's latest earnings call, alongside figures surrounding its games revenue for Q3 2020.

While its games business suffered a drop of one per cent year-over-year, "content and services" grew by two per cent over the previous 12 months. Microsoft put this increase down to the growth of Game Pass, which now exceeds 10 million subscribers, as well as spending across Minecraft.

It's worth noting that Project xCloud is still in beta form and has slowly been rolling out to more territories. In April, Microsoft announced that the streaming service would arrive in 11 countries across Western Europe.

"Dynamic enviroment"

"In this dynamic environment, our sales teams and partners executed a solid third quarter, with commercial cloud revenue generating $13.3 billion, up 39 per cent year-over-year," said Microsoft executive vice president and chief financial officer Amy Hood.

"We remain committed to balancing operational discipline with continued investments in key strategic areas to drive future growth."

Google's cloud game streaming service and xCloud competitor Stadia recently exceeded one million installs in five months since launch.

Additionally, Google and EA have partnered to bring Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, FIFA and Madden NFL to the Stadia platform.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

