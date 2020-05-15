Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells debut trailer glimpses iconic locations

The first trailer for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has been released giving players a glimpse at iconic settings from the magical world.

Zynga partnered with Warner Bros. and Portkey Games for a new mobile game based on the Harry Potter license in March but has now given its first look at what the final product could look entail.

Locations teased in the video show off platform nine and three-quarters, Diagon Alley, the Hogwarts Express and the Grand Staircase, all of which will appear in some form throughout the match-three game.

Additionally, the title is set to feature "iconic moments" and "memorable faces" from the Harry Potter films, which will be utilised for potions, spells and other magic abilities throughout the progression of the levels.

Just like magic

"From the Great Hall of Hogwarts to the Gryffindor common room, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells gives players a chance to revisit their favourite Wizarding World landmarks in a new way,” said Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim.

"This new trailer gives the first look at what to expect, and we urge fans to stay tuned to the magic, mischief and puzzles ahead through the game’s website."

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells will launch on iOS, Android, Amazon Kindle and Facebook, however no official release date has been given presently. Though it's expected the game will debut sometime this year.

Zynga recently announced its Q1 2020 financials for the three months ending March 31st, 2020, posting record sales thanks to Empires & Puzzles.

We also spoke to Zynga COO Matt Bromberg about how the company is coping under the Covid-19 crisis.