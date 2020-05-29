News

In-App Bidding Webinar: Mintegral, ironSource, AppLovin, MoPub and Fyber

In-App Bidding Webinar: Mintegral, ironSource, AppLovin, MoPub and Fyber
By

Why should publishers adopt in-app bidding? Join Mintegral alongside ironSource, AppLovin, MoPub & Fyber for an exclusive, free webinar on in-app bidding and how it can be the engine behind programmatic advertising growth.

Learn what makes each platform unique, how it fits within the current state of in-app bidding and what the future holds for the industry as a whole.

Sign up now!

The webinar will start on June 4th at 10am PST/5pm UTC. Moderator, Shobeir Shobeiri of Mintegral, will be joined by speakers:

- Nimrod Zuta, VP Product at ironSource
- Dan Sack, Vice President of Platform, MAX by AppLovin at AppLovin
- Jayme Farrell-Ranker, Group Product Growth Manager at MoPub
- Adam Corrado, GM, Fairbid, at Fyber

For more information or to register, please visit the webinar event page.

Sign up now!

 

Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Dec 19th, 2019

After making hundreds of playable ads, these are the key things we’ve learned

as Feature Sep 5th, 2019

What we learned at the Bridge between East and West summit in association with Mintegral

as Comment & Opinion Aug 5th, 2019

Voodoo’s ad monetisation and the recipe for hyper-casual success

as Comment & Opinion Feb 14th, 2019

How JoyPac delivered a top 10 success in China

Comment & Opinion Sep 10th, 2018

Gamescom 2018: 3 things we learned about the mobile games industry

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies