News

EA details its diversity efforts in game development

EA details its diversity efforts in game development
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

US publishing giant Electronic Arts has detailed its efforts to try and make its games more inclusive. 

That's according to chief studios officer Laura Miele (pictured), who told GamesIndustry.biz that the firm had developed what it calls an Inclusion Framework to help create new games for a wider group of people than before. 

"Games for everyone"

"We want to make games for everyone, and our games and characters must be as diverse as the communities we serve," Miele said.

"One way we enable that is our Inclusion Framework, a set of filters designed to challenge our thinking and help our studios develop more inclusive characters and stories across our games. A great example of this is FIFA. The team has adopted the framework and completes a diversity assessment every year. It enabled the FIFA team to ensure Kim Hunter was a unique and truly authentic character and a gaming first -- the first female playable hero in a sports story.

"More diverse teams lead to greater creativity. So we will continue to drive changes across recruitment, career development, company culture, our communities and the gaming industry as a whole."

EA has been trying to attract new players to the games industry, as well as making sure that its ecosystem is free of toxicity. Last week, the firm unveiled the Positive Play Charter, which breaks down what the company expects of its users and what the consequences for violating these rules were.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jun 23rd, 2020

Apex Legends may finally be soft-launched by the end of 2020

News Jun 19th, 2020

Electronic Arts is releasing seven Switch games over the next year

News Jun 18th, 2020

EA outlines new community guidelines to tackle toxic players

News Jun 8th, 2020

EA Sports states that it won't "tolerate racism of any kind"

Comment & Opinion Aug 2nd, 2019

A Thinking Ape on inclusivity in live ops content

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies