EA details its diversity efforts in game development

US publishing giant Electronic Arts has detailed its efforts to try and make its games more inclusive.

That's according to chief studios officer Laura Miele (pictured), who told GamesIndustry.biz that the firm had developed what it calls an Inclusion Framework to help create new games for a wider group of people than before.

"Games for everyone"

"We want to make games for everyone, and our games and characters must be as diverse as the communities we serve," Miele said.

"One way we enable that is our Inclusion Framework, a set of filters designed to challenge our thinking and help our studios develop more inclusive characters and stories across our games. A great example of this is FIFA. The team has adopted the framework and completes a diversity assessment every year. It enabled the FIFA team to ensure Kim Hunter was a unique and truly authentic character and a gaming first -- the first female playable hero in a sports story.

"More diverse teams lead to greater creativity. So we will continue to drive changes across recruitment, career development, company culture, our communities and the gaming industry as a whole."

EA has been trying to attract new players to the games industry, as well as making sure that its ecosystem is free of toxicity. Last week, the firm unveiled the Positive Play Charter, which breaks down what the company expects of its users and what the consequences for violating these rules were.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.