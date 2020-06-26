Roblox Mobile hits $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue

Roblox Mobile has hit $1.5 billion in lifetime player spending according to Sensor Tower.

In recent months, the game has seen an increase in revenue, likely due to people having been stuck at home in lockdown as the coronavirus outbreak made its way around the world. To help those affected by the pandemic, Roblox donated $1 million to relief efforts.

March saw a rise of 28 per cent month-on-month to $69.8 million while April grew 34 per cent month-over-month to $93.2 million. However, last month proved to be the highest-grossing for Roblox as it brought in around $103 million. In November 2019, the mobile version hit the $1 billion milestone.

Party in the USA

Impressively, the US is responsible for an overwhelming amount of the total revenue with 66.3 per cent, or rather over $1 billion. Meanwhile, the UK is responsible for 8.4 per cent with $132.8 million while Canada come in at 4.2 per cent with $66 million.

Overall, the App Store has generated 75.4 per cent of Roblox's revenue, or rather $1.2 billion in player spending, which leaves Google Play with $389.2 million at 24.6 per cent. Moreover, 39.4 per cent of the total revenue – $623.8 million – has come from iPad users. However, when it comes to downloads, Android has reigned supreme with 287 million, 75 per cent of the total. The final quarter – 96 million – is through iOS.

Much like with revenue, the US boasts the most downloads with 104.6 million, 27 per cent of the total. At No.2 is Brazil, with 41 million installs which amounts to 10.7 per cent. Russia is in third, it has 5.4 per cent of installs with 21 million.