News

Banana-shooter My Friend Pedro is getting a TV show

Banana-shooter My Friend Pedro is getting a TV show
By , Staff Writer

DeadToast Entertainment's shoot'em up My Friend Pedro will get a TV show.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the new programme will be a dramedy that is rated R and will be created through a collaboration between DJ2 Entertainment, 87North Productions and Legendary Entertainment.

The latter company acquired the rights after a deal with DJ2, which was behind the production for the recent Sonic The Hedgehog film.

Each episode is expected to run for thirty minutes, with Derek Kolstad – co-creator of John Wick – serving as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Devolver Digital co-founder Mike Wilson, 87North's Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, as well as Howard Bliss and Stephan Bugaj from DJ2 Entertainment.

Hello my friend

My Friend Pedro was released for PC and Nintendo Switch in June 2019, and it shifted 250,000 in its first week. However, after four months, that number doubled to 500,000.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 3rd, 2020

Bethesda teams with Amazon Studios and Kilter Films on Fallout TV series

News May 6th, 2020

East Side Games teams up with Sony for The Goldbergs mobile game

News Apr 23rd, 2020

Hello Neighbor TV pilot has nearly 11 million views

News Apr 15th, 2020

TinyBuild reveals an animated Hello Neighbor TV show

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies