Banana-shooter My Friend Pedro is getting a TV show

DeadToast Entertainment's shoot'em up My Friend Pedro will get a TV show.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the new programme will be a dramedy that is rated R and will be created through a collaboration between DJ2 Entertainment, 87North Productions and Legendary Entertainment.

The latter company acquired the rights after a deal with DJ2, which was behind the production for the recent Sonic The Hedgehog film.

Each episode is expected to run for thirty minutes, with Derek Kolstad – co-creator of John Wick – serving as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Devolver Digital co-founder Mike Wilson, 87North's Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, as well as Howard Bliss and Stephan Bugaj from DJ2 Entertainment.

My Friend Pedro was released for PC and Nintendo Switch in June 2019, and it shifted 250,000 in its first week. However, after four months, that number doubled to 500,000.