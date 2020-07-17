News

tinyBuild acquires the development team behind Hello Neighbor

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 17th, 2020 acquisition tinyBuild Games Not disclosed
tinyBuild acquires the development team behind Hello Neighbor
By , Staff Writer

American publisher tinyBuild has acquired the Hello Neighbor development team from Dynamic Pixels.

Based in the Netherlands, the new office will be known as Eerie Guest Studios. On top of this, tinyBuild has got plans to invest $15 million in the Hello Neighbor, this includes the cost of the deal.

"During COVID-19 we saw a major spike in free and subscription-based content, showing a trend towards value-driven entertainment. We feel that there's a big shift coming, so we decided to shift our investments into internal IP development while staying true to our mission of bringing extraordinary value to our fans," said tinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik.

Found you

Overall, across PC, console and mobile the Hello Neighbor series had hit 30 million downloads in April. However, that number has since increased to more than 40 million downloads.

The franchise has proven popular, to the extent that books and a YouTube animated series have been created. The former has seen two million sales, while the latter has accumulated 12 million views. Back in April, the pilot pulled in nearly 11 million viewers.

"We are working on more acquisitions to strengthen the brand and investing heavily into cross-media. We just announced Hello Neighbor board game, there’s a graphic novel coming in October, and our internally produced Hello Neighbor Animated Series pilot hit 12M views on YouTube," said Nichiporchik.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Apr 23rd, 2020

Hello Neighbor TV pilot has nearly 11 million views

News Apr 15th, 2020

TinyBuild reveals an animated Hello Neighbor TV show

News Apr 1st, 2020

Hello Neighbor series hits 30 million downloads

Feature Apr 12th, 2019

Meet 31 of the top most exciting Washington state games companies

News Feb 18th, 2019

TinyBuild has big plans for its newly-acquired $15 million in Series-A investment

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies