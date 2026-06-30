Griffin Gaming Partners acquires 3.24% stake in TinyBuild

Griffin said the indie gaming sector continues to produce franchises with established audiences.

TinyBuild says the investment reflects confidence in its long-term growth strategy.

Griffin is focusing its investments on companies with differentiated IP and strong creative talent.

Griffin Gaming Partners has acquired a 3.24% equity stake in independent game publisher and developer TinyBuild Games.

The investment sees Griffin, a gaming-focused venture capital firm with $1.5 billion under management, back TinyBuild's long-term strategy of creating, owning and expanding original game franchises.

Founded in 2011, TinyBuild has built a portfolio of globally recognised IP while growing its network of development studios and expanding its capabilities across development, publishing and transmedia entertainment.

Continuous growth

Over the past decade, TinyBuild has expanded its development, publishing and transmedia operations while focusing on building and growing wholly owned global game franchises.

Griffin said the investment aligns with its strategy of backing companies that own differentiated intellectual property, support creative talent and are well positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of the global games market.

The investment comes after the company, which is public, has seen its share price decline substantially since its 2021 IPO. However, stock has doubled in value compared to a year ago. TinyBuild currently has a market cap of approximately £40 million.

“We believe the indie gaming space remains a compelling area of the industry, continuing to produce a range of gaming franchises with established audiences,” said Griffin Gaming Partner Frankie Zhu.

“TinyBuild has assembled a differentiated portfolio of IP with significant long term potential, and we are excited to become shareholders and participate in the company’s next chapter.”

TinyBuild CEO and co-founder Alex Nichiporchik commented: “We are pleased to welcome Griffin Gaming Partners as a shareholder.

“As a specialist investor in the games sector, Griffin brings a strong understanding of the industry, and their investment reflects confidence in TinyBuild's strategy, own-IP focus, diversified portfolio, and long-term growth opportunities.”