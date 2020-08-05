Activision Blizzard experiences a record breaking second quarter as it hits $1.9 billion in revenue

Activision Blizzard experienced a record-breaking quarter for Q2 2020 as it generated net revenue of $1.9 billion across all subsidiaries.

More specifically, $533 million was generated via product sales, while subscription, licensing and other revenues accounted for $1.4 billion. One reason for the company's success was its mobile developer King, which boasted 271 million monthly active users in the second quarter. Especially impressive when compared to Blizzards 32 million and Activision's 125 million. Collectively that gives an MAUs number of 428 million.

As the world faced lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company saw a strong increase in reach and player engagement. However, the numbers began to moderate towards the end of Q2. Overall, the company was up year-over-year when it came to monthly active years; this was mostly driven by the Candy Crush series.

Activision and King will hope to see these numbers and trends continue in Q3, especially since the mobile firm is set to bring Crash Bandicoot to smartphones in Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!.

It's war

Meanwhile, Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile saw impressive growth in both engagement and reach during Q2. Moreover, for each of the three in-game seasons in quarter two, more net bookings were made each day, taking over the prior. In June, the mobile shooter hit 250 million downloads, just eight months after release.

"Our mission to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment has never been more meaningful," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

"Our 400 million players continue to experience fun, joy and accomplishment through our games. Our record engagement resulted in greater revenue and earnings per share than previously forecast. While economic uncertainty could have an impact on our near-term results, the initiatives that drove our growth for the first half of the year should also provide the foundation for long-term growth."