PUBG Mobile shoots through the most mobile games revenue in July 2020

Tencent's PUBG Mobile was the top-grossing mobile game in Jul 2020 according to Sensor Tower.

The battle royale generated $208.5 million, an increase of 10.8 per cent year-on-year. Unsurprisingly, the majority of revenue came from China's localised version of the title – Game For Peace – which made up 56.6 per cent. Meanwhile, the US is responsible for 10 per cent with 5.6 per cent coming from Saudi Arabia. At the start of July, PUBG Mobile hit $3 billion in lifetime revenue.

In second place was another Tencent title, Honor of Kings. However, the game was the top-earner on the App Store. In July, the game made $192 million, a rise of 34.8 per cent. China made up 94 per cent of its revenue while Taiwan came in at 2.4 per cent.

The top five earners in July are rounded off with Mixi's Monster Strike - also No.1 on Google Play - Niantic's Pokemon Go – which is close to breaking $4 billion in lifetime revenue – and Roblox in third place on the App Store.

Best month

In July, a number of games experienced its best monthly revenue for quite some time. One such title is NCSOFT's Lineage M which generated $75.8 million, giving it second place on the Android storefront. It was the game's best month since April 2018. However, in its lifetime, the MMORPG has made $2.8 million.

Meanwhile, experiencing its best month since February 2019 is Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle as it earned $87.6 million. It took tenth place and sixth place on the App Store and Google Play, respectively. However, it came in at No.7 overall.