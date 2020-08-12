Testronic acquires Whyttest to expand its QA capacity

Games service provider Testronic has expanded its QA capacity with the acquisition of Whyttest.

A QA and customer support company, Whyttest has two offices based in Romania and Serbia. Those sites will join Testronic's facilities in the UK, the US and Poland. Through the deal, the Catalis Group's service provider will have a further 150 technicians, which will see the firm's headcount hit 1,000.

"We started Whyttest in 2014 with the vision of bringing together talented people to make an impact on the industry. We now have 150 staff split across two great locations, working with games publishing clients all over the world," said Whyttest founder Marius Potirniche.

Welcome to the family

"I'm delighted that Whyttest is now part of the Testronic family. This further strengthens Testronic's ability to service our global partners with scalable, world-class facilities," said Testronic CEO Dominic Wheatley.

"The investment we received from NorthEdge Capital and Vespa Capital in October last year has given us the opportunity to further grow the business. Our first acquisition was Runner Duck, a games development studio which is now part of Curve Digital, and now Whyttest is the first example of our growth plans for Testronic. The Group is looking at further growth, both organically and via acquisition."

The Catalis Group, composed of Curve Digital, Testronic, and Kuju was acquired by NorthEdge Capital for $113 in 2019.