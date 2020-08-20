Hiber raises $2.25 million in a seed funding round for its creative platform

Swedish firm Hiber AB has secured $2.25 million in a seed funding round for its creative platform.

Previous backers, Wild Sloths Oy and Luminar Ventures furthered their investment with the company, whilst new investors arrived in the form of Bumble Ventures, Sybo, Konvoy Ventures and GFR Fund. Furthermore, Sybo CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig will join Hiber's board of directors.

"Joining the board of Hiber is an opportunity to be a part of something that is changing the way a generation communicates using games. Our goal is to help Hiber achieve all of the success possible and to support the company through this important time in its evolution," said Nørvig.

On the rise

Hiber plans to use its new funding to make strategic hires across its technology and product groups, as well as continue to develop and grow its platform, which currently has 300,000 user-created games so far this year.

"We had a lot of interest in the round, which gave us the opportunity to ensure we have the right investors on board at this stage," said Hiber AB CEO and co-founder Michael Yngfors.

"Each of the new investors brings additional expertise and guidance to our business. With regards to GenZ, SaaS platforms, Asian Markets, not to mention the people responsible for the largest mobile game franchise ever created, we feel like we have a really deep bench of knowledge to draw upon."