News

Hiber raises $2.25 million in a seed funding round for its creative platform

Hiber raises $2.25 million in a seed funding round for its creative platform
By , Staff Writer

Swedish firm Hiber AB has secured $2.25 million in a seed funding round for its creative platform.

Previous backers, Wild Sloths Oy and Luminar Ventures furthered their investment with the company, whilst new investors arrived in the form of Bumble Ventures, Sybo, Konvoy Ventures and GFR Fund. Furthermore, Sybo CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig will join Hiber's board of directors.

"Joining the board of Hiber is an opportunity to be a part of something that is changing the way a generation communicates using games. Our goal is to help Hiber achieve all of the success possible and to support the company through this important time in its evolution," said Nørvig.

On the rise

Hiber plans to use its new funding to make strategic hires across its technology and product groups, as well as continue to develop and grow its platform, which currently has 300,000 user-created games so far this year.

"We had a lot of interest in the round, which gave us the opportunity to ensure we have the right investors on board at this stage," said Hiber AB CEO and co-founder Michael Yngfors.

"Each of the new investors brings additional expertise and guidance to our business. With regards to GenZ, SaaS platforms, Asian Markets, not to mention the people responsible for the largest mobile game franchise ever created, we feel like we have a really deep bench of knowledge to draw upon."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Feb 14th, 2020

Middle Eastern games publishing platform Tamatem locks $3.5 million in funding

News Feb 13th, 2020

Bit Fry Game Studios raises additional $3.5 million in funding

News Jul 13th, 2018

Ubisoft Berlin receives $1.84m in subsidies from city senate

1 as News Feb 20th, 2017

Chinese mobile games developer ShineZone raises $58 million

Job News Aug 19th, 2020

Former Riot and Netflix employees set up new studio Odyssey Interactive, raise $6 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies