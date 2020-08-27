Oculus rebrands as Facebook Reality Labs

Virtual reality progenitor Oculus has been given a brand new name by its parent company, Facebook.

In a post on the Tech@Facebook blog, the firm revealed that Oculus was being rebranded to Facebook Reality Labs. This is where the company's AR and VR businesses will be based from now on. The social media giant has also put its name on the firm's Oculus Connect event, which is now called Facebook Connect. The next show is being held on September 16th.

Changing how things work

"Together, AR and VR will change how we work, interact, and play, with novel use cases we haven’t even begun to imagine," the head of Facebook Reality Labs, Andrew Bosworth, wrote.

"Many of the technologies needed to deliver on the promise of AR glasses don’t exist yet — and our team is hard at work to make them a reality. That’s why we’ve decided to expand the FRL brand beyond research to be inclusive of all the teams that are building, iterating, and shipping today’s hardware and software on the road to the next computing platform. We’re a diverse group of problem solvers driven by a culture of experimentation and innovation — and we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible."

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.