Learn how to monetise your game at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Just over two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Monetiser, looking at how to make money from your games.

Tuesday September 15th

9:00 - The track will kick off with Homa Games lead for UA and monetisation Goncalo Alemao Martins. He will hold a session on how in-app bidding boosts your hypercasual game.

10:00 - Time for a lesson in how to monetise and not bastardise, with AudioMob CEO and founder Christan Facey.

10:30 - Up next, a fireside chat with AdInMo CEO and founder Kristan Rivers, Steel Media COO Dave Bradley, and AdInMo CTO Chris Wright. The trio will discuss what game developers really think about monetisation?.

11:00 - Now we have our first panel for the track, focused on the topic of new ad formats. Four experts will take to the stage, including Real Media Now co-founder and head of business development Dan Anahory, AudioMob CEO and founder Christan Facey and Vungle senior product manager David Rosenberg. They will be joined by Funday Factory product manager and partner Emil Kjaehr.

11:50 - Next, a session with Unity technologies product manager Steve Taylor. His talk is focused on unlocking more than one billion potential new users.

14:30 - The afternoon portion of the track will begin with a talk on scaling up with a minimum budget. Holding the session is Full HP project and business development manager Murad Musakaev.

15:00 - Next, we have a speed panel, four industry experts will offer their insight on monetisation with in-app bidding. Taking to the stage is PeopleFun COO John Boog-Scott and SYBO Games head of growth Farhan Haq. The pair will be joined by Playtika marketing and ad monetisation team leader Lior Porat and HyprMX business development manager Eric Blevens.

15:30 - Time for another panel, this time centred on doubling down on repeat players - moving to retention as a focus to making money. A Thinking Ape CEO and co-founder Kenshi Arakashi and Carry1st head of games Nick Murray will offer their insight. As will Unity Technologies general manager for deltaDNA Mark Robinson and Roll20 marketing and brand specialist Amber Cook.

16:50 - We will close out the track with a curated panel, with the topic of interest being how to maximise ARPDAU with a hybrid approach. Again, we will welcome four experts to the stage, this time being AppLovin general manager of MAX Idil Canal, Clipwire Games CEO and founder Ritesh Khanna, and Hyper Hippo Entertainment senior growth manager Luke Gorman. The panel will be rounded off with Facebook strategic partner manager Ben Figueroa.

