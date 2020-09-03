News

Wargaming UK rebrands as DPS Games

By , Staff Writer

Wargaming UK has been officially rebranded and will now be known as DPS Games.

The reason for the change is simple; it better exemplifies the studio's pledge – to change gaming forever. DPS Games is especially dedicated to providing entertainment for free-to-play players, wanting to offer content that will keep them engaged long after the release of a game.

"At DPS Games, we still remain a proud member of the Wargaming family – intrinsically linked through infrastructure, ecosystems and community. That said, our games will be very different – and our players will be, too. Together, we've faced many challenges, but we've had a huge amount of fun along the way. It is this journey of passion and play that has forged DPS Games, and here, play is everything," said DPS Games studio head Sean Decker.

Impressive growth

Currently, the studio is home to 94 employees, with 22 vacancies yet to be filled. The Guildford-based office has grown significantly since Wargaming acquired Edge Case Games back in 2018. Wargaming set up shop in the UK in September 2018, opening its Guildford games studio.

"After watching the incredible growth of the studio in Guildford over the past two years, we at Wargaming are excited to see DPS Games take shape and expand the influence of Wargaming in new parts of the world. This is an experienced team of industry veterans and rising stars who are growing by the day, and we are eager to watch them bring something new and distinctive to the free-to-play market" said Wargaming CEO Victor Kislyi.


