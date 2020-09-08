Learn more about esports and influencers at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

One week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Esports and Influencers.

Friday September 18th

9:00 - The track will begin with a keynote talk, to be held by ESL CEO James Dean. He will discuss virtualising esports during a global pandemic and how it will shape the future of esports.

9:30 - Up next, we have a panel focused on the topic esports is the new sports. Six industry experts will offer their insight, the first of which is Edge Entertainment chairman and co-founder David Yarnton, ENCE Esports CEO Mika Kuusisto and GAMEVIL COM2US Europe general manager David Mohr. They will be joined by Akolyte founder and esports lead Tyler bond, British Esports Association content director Dominic Sacco and EVOS Esports regional head of marketing and PR Allan Phang.

10:20 - Want to know more about partnerships with brands? Then you will not want to miss Fnatic partnerships manager Edward Gregory give his talk on the subject.

10:50 - Next, it is time to discuss esports in South East Asia with EVOS Esports regional head of marketing and PR Allan Phang.

11:20 - Our next session will be held by British Esports Association head of education, Tom Dore. He will discuss the role of esports in education.

11:50 - Have a keen interest in mobile esports? Then be sure to join Critical Force CEO, and founder Veli-Pekka Piirainen for his talk titled the current state and future of esports. He will cover who the big players are within the sector, and who looks poised to challenge them.

12:20 - Finally, we will round things off with a second panel. This time it will be centred around what are the new channels for influencers. We have three industry experts set to take to the stage, the first being Esports Insider and Benzinga journalist Crystal Mils and Cherry Pick Talent founder and commercial director Brittany Bagnall. The pair will be joined with InfluencerUpdate.biz editor Danielle Partis.

