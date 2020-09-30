Focus Home Interactive teams up with Flying Wild Hog for new title

Focus Home Interactive has partnered with Polish games developer Flying Wild Hog.

Best known for its Shadow Warrior franchise, Flying Wild Hog is headquartered in Warsaw, though it has three studios across Poland.

The companies have joined forces to work together on an upcoming title, with the Polish firm offering more than 10 years worth of experience in the creation of games.

"Focus Home Interactive is the perfect partner for Flying Wild Hog," said Flying Wild Hog CEO Michal Szustak, CEO at Flying Wild Hog.

"We both share a love for creating unique, exciting worlds filled with crazy gameplay. We also deeply care for quality and creativity. Focus' team supports us not only with great trust for our vision but also helps us to forge that vision into an outstanding game.

"We are sure that our partnership will bloom into an amazing experience for players around the world. Fans of original action games can expect quite a surprise."

Great team

"We at Focus have a directive to bring exciting and innovative games to the market, and with their upcoming title we know that Flying Wild Hog will reach the objectives we have on all of our projects, in terms of both quality and originality," said Focus Home Interactive COO John Bert.

"We're enthusiastic to be working with this professional team, who are masters in the art of creating spectacular, action-packed games."