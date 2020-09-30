News

Focus Home Interactive teams up with Flying Wild Hog for new title

Focus Home Interactive teams up with Flying Wild Hog for new title
By , Staff Writer

Focus Home Interactive has partnered with Polish games developer Flying Wild Hog.

Best known for its Shadow Warrior franchise, Flying Wild Hog is headquartered in Warsaw, though it has three studios across Poland.

The companies have joined forces to work together on an upcoming title, with the Polish firm offering more than 10 years worth of experience in the creation of games.

"Focus Home Interactive is the perfect partner for Flying Wild Hog," said Flying Wild Hog CEO Michal Szustak, CEO at Flying Wild Hog.

"We both share a love for creating unique, exciting worlds filled with crazy gameplay. We also deeply care for quality and creativity. Focus' team supports us not only with great trust for our vision but also helps us to forge that vision into an outstanding game.

"We are sure that our partnership will bloom into an amazing experience for players around the world. Fans of original action games can expect quite a surprise."

Great team

"We at Focus have a directive to bring exciting and innovative games to the market, and with their upcoming title we know that Flying Wild Hog will reach the objectives we have on all of our projects, in terms of both quality and originality," said Focus Home Interactive COO John Bert.

"We're enthusiastic to be working with this professional team, who are masters in the art of creating spectacular, action-packed games."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 16th, 2020

Kwalee teams up with no-code development platform Buildbox

News Sep 19th, 2017

Atari signs two-game publishing deal with crowdfunding platform Fig

News Sep 21st, 2020

My.Games invests in mobile games developer Hypemasters

Job News Sep 3rd, 2020

Glu Mobile welcomes Jon David as its new vice president and general manager

Job News Aug 27th, 2020

InnoGames appoints Christian Reshöft as its new CPO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies