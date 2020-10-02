Zynga closes its acquisition of Turkish studio Rollic

Mobile specialist Zynga has finalised its acquisition of hypercasual studio Rollic.

As per the agreement, Zynga has acquired 80 per cent of the Istanbul-based studio for around $180 million.

However, the company will purchase the remaining 20 per cent in equal installments over the next three years, the cost of these installments will be determined by topline and profitability.

"We are memorably excited to be joining Zynga, a perfect home for Rollic’s culture and core values,” said Rollic CEO and founder Burak Vardal.

"In this new chapter, Zynga and Rollic will bring together a massive production power filled with creativity, quality and extremely talented teams. We’re devoted to reflect the potential energy of this joining by creating the next generation of mobile gaming."

Impressive acquisitions

The acquisition was first announced in August, and was initially for the cost of $168 million. Zynga's deal with Rollic followed its staggering $1.85 billion deal with Toon Blast creator Peak Games.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rollic and its incredibly talented team, along with its extensive network of developers, to Zynga,” said Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

“Rollic brings Zynga into the world of hyper-casual, which is one of the most exciting and fastest growing mobile gaming categories. Rollic’s large and diversified audience base will also be valuable for Zynga as the mobile games and advertising landscape continues to grow.”