Google delays Play Store changes in India to 2022

Google will not enforce its new Play Store Policies in India until April 2022.

As reported by TechCrunch, The American tech giant has made the decision after over 150 Indian – such as Paytm, Dream11 and IndiaMART – start ups joined forces to fight the 30 per cent commission Google insists on having for apps that use its Android storefront.

However, the delayed enforcement will only apply to India, all other markets will be expected to adhere to Google's new ruleset as of September 2021.

Furthermore, the incoming changes will make third-party storefronts more accessible on Android devices.

Understanding concerns

"We are setting up listening sessions with leading Indian startups to understand their concerns more deeply. We will be setting up Policy Workshops to help clear any additional questions about our Play Store policies," said Google Play Director of Business Development of Games and Applications Purnima Kochikar

"And we’re also extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Play billing system, to ensure they have enough time to implement the UPI for subscription payment option that will be made available on Google Play — for all apps that currently use an alternative payment system we set a timeline of 31st March 2022.

“We have always said developers should have a choice in how they distribute their apps, and that stores should compete for consumers’ and developers’ business."