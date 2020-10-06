News

Jam City is the first mobile games firm to partner with McDonalds

Jam City is the first mobile games firm to partner with McDonalds
By , Staff Writer

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery developer Jam City is to become the first mobile games company to partner up with McDonald's.


The partnership is with the Canadian chain of the fast-food giant, and will involve prizes being given as part of the monopoly game across more than 1,400 restaurants.


The game developer will give away over $300,000 through virtual giveaways for its match-3 puzzler Cookie Jam, which has racked up more than 150 million downloads.


Want fries with that?


“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with McDonald’s on this iconic promotion,” said Jam City vice president of business development Sam Notowitz.


"The combination of great food, fun games and exciting Cookie Jam prizes could not be sweeter. Every day, Cookie Jam is enjoyed by millions of mobile game players around the world, who appreciate the game’s deliciously rich game play and design.


"This partnership not only introduces McDonald’s customers to the game, but the digital prizing allows McDonald’s to reward customers in a fun and innovative way.”


Earlier this year, Jam City teamed up with Care Bears for exclusive Panda Pop content.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Interview Nov 15th, 2018

“We can’t wait to bring Disney stories and characters to life on mobile”: Jam City on its big new partnership

News Nov 14th, 2018

Disney taps Jam City for multi-year mobile games development partnership

Interview Jul 9th, 2018

Four years on: Jam City on the evolution of match-three hit Cookie Jam

Interview Dec 20th, 2017

A successful spell: How Jam City earned a deal with Harry Potter for Hogwarts Mystery

News Dec 12th, 2017

Jam City seals licensing deal for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery mobile game

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies