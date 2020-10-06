Jam City is the first mobile games firm to partner with McDonalds

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery developer Jam City is to become the first mobile games company to partner up with McDonald's.

The partnership is with the Canadian chain of the fast-food giant, and will involve prizes being given as part of the monopoly game across more than 1,400 restaurants.

The game developer will give away over $300,000 through virtual giveaways for its match-3 puzzler Cookie Jam, which has racked up more than 150 million downloads.

Want fries with that?



“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with McDonald’s on this iconic promotion,” said Jam City vice president of business development Sam Notowitz.

"The combination of great food, fun games and exciting Cookie Jam prizes could not be sweeter. Every day, Cookie Jam is enjoyed by millions of mobile game players around the world, who appreciate the game’s deliciously rich game play and design.

"This partnership not only introduces McDonald’s customers to the game, but the digital prizing allows McDonald’s to reward customers in a fun and innovative way.”

Earlier this year, Jam City teamed up with Care Bears for exclusive Panda Pop content.