The new PlayStation app rolls out today

By

The new and updated PlayStation app will be rolled out worldwide today.

As detailed in a blog update, various changes have been made to the mobile application better to enhance the player experience with the PS4 and PS5.

However, the new PlayStation app has dropped support for PS3 games purchases and wishlists.

To get the update, consumers need either an iPhone or Android device with at least iOS 12.2 software or Android 6.0, respectively.

New features

While certain features may have been dropped from the old app, the new version has introduced an updated user interface. Furthermore, rather than have a separate app for messages, the PS messaging app will now be part of the core PlayStation application.

On top of this, the app can be used to create parties and voice chat with up to 15 other players.

A new natively integrated store will allow users to download games for both PS4 and PS5 from the PS app. However, there are certain features that will only work with next-gen hardware. Namely managing console storage and having the ability to launch games remotely.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

