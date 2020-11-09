Square Enix generates net sales of $1.6 billion for H1 FY21

Square Enix has generated ¥172.7 billion ($1.6 billion) in net sales for the six months ending September 30th, an increase of 43 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, through H1 FY21, the Japanese company saw an operating income of ¥31.6 billion ($304.7 million), a rise of 98.9 per cent year-on-year.

However, for the digital entertainment segment, under which Square Enix's mobile games fall under, the company grossed ¥142.4 billion ($1.4 billion), which represents a growth of 66.8 per cent year-on-year.

Moreover, digital entertainment saw an operating income of ¥33.8 billion ($326 million), an increase of 102.7 per cent year-over-year.

Great performers

On the mobile front, Square Enix attributed its success to Augmented Reality title Dragon Age Walk, and War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. The former of which was launched in September 2019 and is only available in Japan.

Furthermore, the company launched Dragon Quest Tact in July. The game got off to a great start, despite also only being available in Japan.

No doubt, the Japanese games giant will hope to see similar success with Nier Reincarnation, which is confirmed to be coming to North America and Europe.

"The Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment saw earnings contributions from Dragon Age Walk and War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, both of which were launched in the previous fiscal year, as well as from a strong start by Dragon Quest Tact, which was launched in July 2020," reads the report.

"The result was higher net sales and operating income than in the same period of the previous fiscal year."