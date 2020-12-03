News

Microsoft acquires esports events firm Smash.gg

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Software and games giant Microsoft has acquired esports events platform company Smash.gg.

That's according to a post on the latter's Twitter account with the Big M's MSN Esports socials confirming the news. No figure has been put on the deal just yet.

"With this acquisition, the Smash.gg community and tournament organisers will continue to benefit from the Smash.gg platform, while our team will now benefit from additional resources and support as part of the Microsoft Content Services team," Smash.gg wrote.

"For now, it's business as usual as our combined team continues to support our community and tournament organisers. We're excited about this acquisition's potential to further empower the esports community and expand Smash.gg's reach and scale."

Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

