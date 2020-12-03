Microsoft acquires esports events firm Smash.gg

Software and games giant Microsoft has acquired esports events platform company Smash.gg.

That's according to a post on the latter's Twitter account with the Big M's MSN Esports socials confirming the news. No figure has been put on the deal just yet.

"With this acquisition, the Smash.gg community and tournament organisers will continue to benefit from the Smash.gg platform, while our team will now benefit from additional resources and support as part of the Microsoft Content Services team," Smash.gg wrote.

"For now, it's business as usual as our combined team continues to support our community and tournament organisers. We're excited about this acquisition's potential to further empower the esports community and expand Smash.gg's reach and scale."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.