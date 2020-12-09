Tencent's Honor of Kings was the top-grossing mobile title in November 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The five-versus-five battle arena game generated $230.5 million last month, an increase of 62.5 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, 96.4 per cent of its revenue came from China, while Taiwan and Thailand account for 1.4 per cent and one per cent, respectively. Last month, Honor of Kings hit 100 million daily active users.

PUBG Mobile, another Tencent title, took second place as it generated $173.8 million in player spending. A small year-on-year increase of 3.8 per cent. Game For Peace, a localised Chinese version of the battle royale, accounted for 54.2 per cent of total revenue. The US followed with 11.5 per cent.

Still making an impact

At No.3, having dropped from the top spot, is Genshin Impact, by Chinese developer MiHoYo. Last month, the open-world RPG earned $143 million, most of which came from Japan at $38 million, or rather 26.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, China accounted for 25.4 per cent of the game's revenue with $36.3 million. Meanwhile, for the rest of the world, Google Play picked up the most income for Genshin Impact as it generated $65 million, or rather 60.7 per cent of total earnings.

Within two months, the Breath of the Wild-inspired game had earned almost $400 million through player spending.

The top five games via player spending for November were rounded off with Moon Active's Coin Master and Pokemon Go by Niantic. However, the former took the top spot on Android devices.