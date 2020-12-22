Epic Games returns to its #FreeFortnite campaign

Epic Gameshas returned to its #FreeFortnite campaign with a promotion push in collaboration with Samsung.

As reported by GameSpot, the games behemoth has sent out packages to game journalists and influencers. The merch, and its packaging, are clearly in reference to the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple.

Within the package, there is a note, alongside a brand new Samsung Tab S7, that explains that Samsung's storefront is the only place in which mobile users are able to download Fortnite.

To battle

Back in August, Apple chose to remove Fortnite from the App Store after a new payment option was introduced to the battle royale.

However, in response, not only has Epic sued Apple, but it also launched a #FreeFortnite campaign, as it looked for support in its battle against the iOS creator.

In August, Epic hosted an in-game tournament in Fortnite with several anti-Apple prizes up for grabs, including the tart tycoon outfit.

Epic Games and Apple are set to appear in court in May 2021. However, the pair have chosen to forgo a trial by jury, despite the recommendation from US Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.