News

Moon Active snaps up mobile games dev Melsoft

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 24th, 2020 acquisition Moon Active Not disclosed
Moon Active snaps up mobile games dev Melsoft
By , Staff Writer

Coin Master creator Moon Active has acquired mobile games developer Melsoft.

As reported by GamesBeat, the sum of the deal has not been revealed. However, Melsoft is successful within the mobile space thanks to titles such as Family Island and MyCafe.

Moreover, the developer has generated more than $160 million over the past year.

Currently, the Cyprus headquartered company has a staff count of over 240, the majority of which are based in Belarus.

Over the moon

"Moon Active will continue to develop games with the highest production value for our users and at the same time, add the best and most talented teams to the Moon Active family through strategic acquisitions.

"We were searching for a company that has the right products and at the same time shares our culture and values that will allow us to grow together in synergy. We were fortunate enough to have finally found Melsoft and are proud that they chose us to be their partners."

This year has proven to be a success for Moon Active and its flagship game Coin Master, as the casual title is one of five mobile games to generate $1 billion in revenue in 2020.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Dec 21st, 2020

Voodoo acquires Paris-based studio OHM Games

News Dec 21st, 2020

Mag Interactive snaps up Swedish studio Apprope

as News Oct 13th, 2020

Com2uS purchases Out of the Park Developments

News Oct 5th, 2020

Thunderful Group acquires Shadow Point developer Coatsink

News May 15th, 2020

Sumo Digital purchases Snooker 19 studio Lab42

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies