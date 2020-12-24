Moon Active snaps up mobile games dev Melsoft

Coin Master creator Moon Active has acquired mobile games developer Melsoft.

As reported by GamesBeat, the sum of the deal has not been revealed. However, Melsoft is successful within the mobile space thanks to titles such as Family Island and MyCafe.

Moreover, the developer has generated more than $160 million over the past year.

Currently, the Cyprus headquartered company has a staff count of over 240, the majority of which are based in Belarus.

Over the moon

"Moon Active will continue to develop games with the highest production value for our users and at the same time, add the best and most talented teams to the Moon Active family through strategic acquisitions.

"We were searching for a company that has the right products and at the same time shares our culture and values that will allow us to grow together in synergy. We were fortunate enough to have finally found Melsoft and are proud that they chose us to be their partners."

This year has proven to be a success for Moon Active and its flagship game Coin Master, as the casual title is one of five mobile games to generate $1 billion in revenue in 2020.