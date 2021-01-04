News

Nordisk Games acquires 40% of MercurySteam

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 4th, 2021 investment MercurySteam
Nordisk 		Not disclosed
Nordisk Games acquires 40% of MercurySteam
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Danish media giant Nordisk Games has acquired 40 per cent of Spanish developer MercurySteam.

No value has been put on the deal as of yet but the company has apparently said that it is a "sizeable" investment. This is the first investment that Nordisk has made outside of its native Nordic region (try saying that one quickly, I dare you).

“We warmly welcome Nordisk Games as a new MercurySteam partner," MercurySteam CEO and co-founder Enric Alvarez (pictured) said.

"Since the first time we met with them, we were very clear that both parties shared the same DNA, ambition and objectives and we are convinced that we are entering a new era of consolidation and growth for our studio. The saying “The best is yet to come” takes on all its meaning now."

Nordisk Games senior partner Martin Walfisz added: ”After meeting the founders and team at MercurySteam we immediately recognized their fantastic talent and creativity at work. The studio is undoubtedly one of the premier PC and console game developers in Europe, and we’re very proud of having the company join our portfolio. MercurySteam’s track record speaks for itself, and the games they now have in development are extremely promising and exciting."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Dec 24th, 2020

Moon Active snaps up mobile games dev Melsoft

News Dec 22nd, 2020

ByteDance is looking to acquire mobile games publisher CMGE

News Dec 21st, 2020

Voodoo acquires Paris-based studio OHM Games

News Dec 21st, 2020

Mag Interactive snaps up Swedish studio Apprope

News Dec 14th, 2020

Leyou shareholders agree to $1.3bn Tencent takeover

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies