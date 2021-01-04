Mobile Dev Memo's MDM Investment Syndicate has already made four deals

Mobile Dev Memo's MDM Investment Syndicate secured its fourth deal just before Christmas.

As confirmed by founder and investor Eric Seufert on Linkedin, the company has been part of one investment per month since its inception in September 2020.

Primarily, the MDM Investment Syndicate is focused on pre-seed or seed-stage funding for mobile centred companies.

Moreover, the investment size from the company will sit between $50,000 and $100,000 per deal with each individual investor putting in at least $2,500.

Making bank

"The Mobile Dev Memo Syndicate closed its fourth deal just before Christmas, putting it at an investment cadence of one per month since its launch in September," said Seufert.

"The MDM Syndicate aims to be the first "smart money" into early-stage startups focused on the mobile ecosystem."

To get involved with the MDM Investment Syndicate, people can do so by visiting Mobile Dev Memo's website.