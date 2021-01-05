Mobile consumer spending hit $111 billion last year

Consumer spending on mobile hit $111 billion worldwide in 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

Last year proved to be a record-breaker, as revenue generated through Google Play and the App Store was up 30.2 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, Apple's storefront earned $72.3 billion, a rise of 30.3 per cent from the previous year. Meanwhile, the Android store also grew by 30 per cent as it generated $38.6 billion in 2020.

When it came to non-gaming apps, TikTok proved to be the most lucrative on the App Store. As the Chinese short-form video app grew 600 per cent year-on-year, it earned $1.2 billion through the iOS storefront.

Game on

Last year proved to be huge for mobile games, as not one, not two, but five games managed to generate more than $1 billion in revenue – PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Pokemon Go, Coin Master and Roblox.

As such, across both the App Store and Google Play, games generated $79.5 billion, a new record. Moreover, the category made up 65.8 per cent and 82.6 per cent of the total revenue on iOS and Android, respectively.

Overall, Honor of Kings – known as Arena of Valor in the west – proved to be the most lucrative game on the App Store. Tencent's online battle arena title made $2.5 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, Coin Master by Moon Active was the top-grossing game on Google Play with $799 million.

One of us

In terms of downloads, there was a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in first time installs, as it reached 56.2 billion across both storefronts.

Moreover, roughly 82 per cent of all mobile games downloads occurred on Google Play, or rather 46 billion installs were generated on the marketplace.

On Google Play, Garena Free Fire was responsible for the most downloads in the games category with 254 million installs. However, this represents a drop of 2.5 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, on the App Store, where games were downloaded around 10.1 billion times, Among Us reigned supreme with 92.8 million installs. InnerSloth's title also picked up the most downloads overall.