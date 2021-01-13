Honor of Kings was the top-grossing mobile game in December 2020

Tencent's Honor of Kings reigned supreme as the top-grossing game in December 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The battle arena game saw a growth of 58 per cent year-on-year as it generated $258 million in player spending. Overall, 96 per cent of its earnings came from China, while Taiwan and Thailand were responsible for 1.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

However, it was not the only Tencent title to crack the top five as PUBG Mobile claimed second place. Last month, the battle royale title grossed $177 million, an increase of 7.5 per cent year-on-year.

Roughly 56 per cent PUBG Mobile's revenue came from China, via its localised version Game For Peace. It was followed by the US, which accounted for 9.6 per cent of the title's earnings.

Both of Tencent's titles broke $1 billion in revenue last year, being just two of five games to do so.

Make an impact

Meanwhile, in third place sits Genshin Impact by MiHoYo. The open-world mobile RPG generated $163.5 million in December, which brought its lifetime revenue up to roughly $560 million.

Overall, the game grossed $49.6 million in Japan last month, which made up 30.3 per cent of total revenue in December. This marks the first time a country other than China has contributed the most money to Genshin Impact.

Having launched in September 2020, Genshin Impact took the world by storm as it racked up $100 million in just two weeks.

The top five grossing games for December were rounded off with Niantic's Pokemon Go and Roblox. The latter of which generated $138.7 million, an increase of 75 per cent year-on-year.

However, Niantic's augmented reality title closed out 2020 with its second-best month for revenue that year. Pokemon Go earned $159.3 million in December.