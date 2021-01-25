News

Among Us shifts over three million Switch copies in one month

By , Staff Writer

InnerSloth's social deduction hit Among Us has already sold 3.2 million copies on Nintendo Switch.

According to SuperData Research, the multiplayer title has proven popular among Switch players since its launch on the console in December 2020.

Moreover, last month, the Nintendo Switch proved to be the most lucrative platform for the game.

Among Us was first revealed to be coming to Switch at The Game Awards, where it picked up the Mobile Game of the Year accolade.

Moreover, the game has a brand new map launching in March this year, offering imposters all-new ways of messing with their crewmates.

One of us

Among Us was first launched in 2018 for mobile and PC. However, last year, as the coronavirus swept the globe, InnerSloth's game saw a surge in popularity.

Last year, the social deduction title managed to top the worldwide downloads charts.

In November, the game managed to hit 200 million installs, as well as surpass 500 million monthly active users.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

