News

Blizzard confirms "multiple" free-to-play World of Warcraft games are on the way

Blizzard confirms "multiple" free-to-play World of Warcraft games are on the way
By , Features Editor

Activision Blizzard has revealed that it has "multiple" free-to-play World of Warcraft games in development for mobile.

The unannounced titles were confirmed by CEO Bobby Kotick during the company's latest earnings call, noting that both classic and modern games have seen a rejuvenated interest throughout 2020. The company posted a 40 per cent year-over-year increase for net bookings.

This is not the first we've heard of a mobile game based on the company's franchises, as Blizzard was reportedly working on a Pokémon GO-styled World of Warcraft spin-off for the platform in November 2018. A similar story ironically did the rounds at the same time.

World of Warcraft is one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time, constantly branching out into new forms of media. The fantasy world even received a film adaption in 2016, though it failed to recoup its budget and cost the company an estimated $200 million-plus.

"More frequent"

"In our Warcraft franchise, we intend to deliver more frequent premium content to sustain and expand the World of Warcraft community and we've made multiple mobile free-to-play Warcraft experiences and they're now in advanced development, based on our franchise's beloved IP," reads the full quote from Kotick.

"This will create opportunities for both existing players and new fans to experience the Warcraft universe in entirely new ways."

One Warcraft-inspired mobile game that already made waves is Hearthstone, which was previously confirmed to have more than 100 million users.

Kotick also commented on the upcoming free-to-play mobile title Diablo Immortal, stating that its regional testing was "extremely well-received".

During the same call, King President Humam Sakhnini confirmed that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will launch in March on mobile devices.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News May 6th, 2020

Activision Blizzard revenue drops but profit increases over Q1 2020

News Feb 7th, 2020

King accounted for 34% of Activision Blizzard's FY19 revenues

News Nov 8th, 2019

Activision Blizzard and King revenue drops as Candy Crush stays top-grossing franchise in US

News Nov 9th, 2018

Revenues at Candy Crush dev King fall by $22m year-on-year

News Aug 5th, 2016

King brings in $454 million and 409 million MAUs for Activision Blizzard following acquisition

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies