Colossi Games secures $2.5 million in seed funding

Mobile games developer Colossi Games has secured $2.5 million in seed funding.

EQT Ventures led the investment, with further participation from existing backer Play Ventures. Back in August 2020, the Cyprus-based developer secured $650,000.

"The mobile games industry is ripe for revolution, and Colossi Games is perfectly positioned to create that disruption," said EQT Ventures partner Lars Jörnow.

"The founding team are true industry veterans who have a great track record in their respective fields. I am looking forward to joining their board and helping guide the strategy and success of the business."

Play Ventures Henric Suuronen added: "We've been part of Colossi Games' journey from the very beginning helping Manuel build the core founding team.

"We have been totally amazed how far the small team has gotten in a very short amount of time. This new round with a prestigious investor like EQT is a true testament of the quality of the team and their innovative RPG game.

"We believe this is the start of something really big."

All about survival

With its newfound funding, Colossi will work on creating a new mobile survival title.

However, the new game is to be the first-ever social survival game on mobile devices, as an RPG hybrid that will be set in the days of the Roman Empire and will feature multiplayer.

Moreover, the investment will aid in the marketing of the game. As well as be used to bring in more talent to develop the title and future projects.

Players can expect to experience elements of mythical lore as they explore Roman lands. Furthermore, they can band together, and face off against opponents in the famous colosseum.

"Having worked at various different corporate games companies across Europe and Russia, we saw the gap in the market to create a more social RPG game," said Colossi Games CEO and co-founder Manuel Prueter.

"We strongly believe the future is social, and we strive to make a significant genre impact on innovation in this regard. This new funding will enable us to bring the game to life in a more advanced state and create more game-changing entertainment.

"Bringing Lars Jörnow, Partner EQT Ventures, on board is incredibly exciting for us. He has a great track record, and a huge amount of experience value add, so we cannot wait to get our teeth stuck in."