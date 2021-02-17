News

Webinar: Join Tenjin, Gamejam and Mintegral as we look forward to mobile in 2021

By

Join Mintegral alongside expert speakers from GameJam & Tenjin for a deep dive into the trends we'll discover in 2021, the impact SDKAdNetwork has on everyone in the industry, unique advertising opportunities & more. We will also answer all your questions with our Q&A session. See you there!

February 18th, 2021
10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT

What we’ll cover:

Trends that brands & app marketers should watch in 2021

What Apple App Clips means for developers

The implications of iOS 14 for gaming verticals, monetisation models, and more

How will iOS14 affect hypercasual?

Will pandemic behavior carry into 2021 as permanent, pandemic-free mobile habits?


