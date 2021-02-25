Nintendo to cease 3DS repairs in Japan

Nintendo will no longer repair Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 3DS XL consoles in Japan.

As detailed in a site update, the company has made the decision due to an increased difficulty in securing parts.

Therefore, Nintendo will cease to repair all coloured variants of the 3DS and 3DS XL on March 31st.

However, even if a device is sent off before the deadline, repair is not guaranteed.

"Even before the above deadline, if you run out of stock of parts necessary for repair, you may not be able to receive repairs," explained Nintendo.

New era

As for new 3DS, 3DS XL and 2DS models, repairs will still be available, for the time being at least.

Back in September 2020, Nintendo officially discontinued production on all 3DS hardware, almost 10 years after its launch.

Furthermore, unit sales for the console have already been surpassed by the Nintendo Switch, which is closing in on 80 million sales while the 3DS sits at 75.9 million.