News

Nintendo to cease 3DS repairs in Japan

New 3DS, 3DS XL and 2DS models are not affected

Nintendo to cease 3DS repairs in Japan
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo will no longer repair Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 3DS XL consoles in Japan.

As detailed in a site update, the company has made the decision due to an increased difficulty in securing parts.

Therefore, Nintendo will cease to repair all coloured variants of the 3DS and 3DS XL on March 31st.

However, even if a device is sent off before the deadline, repair is not guaranteed.

"Even before the above deadline, if you run out of stock of parts necessary for repair, you may not be able to receive repairs," explained Nintendo.

New era

As for new 3DS, 3DS XL and 2DS models, repairs will still be available, for the time being at least.

Back in September 2020, Nintendo officially discontinued production on all 3DS hardware, almost 10 years after its launch.

Furthermore, unit sales for the console have already been surpassed by the Nintendo Switch, which is closing in on 80 million sales while the 3DS sits at 75.9 million.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Jan 18th, 2021

Nintendo Switch made up 87% of Japanese console sales last year

as News Jan 14th, 2021

Super Nintendo World opening delayed due COVID-19

as News Jan 7th, 2021

Take a tour around Super Nintendo World on its new website

as News Dec 18th, 2020

Nintendo to show off its new theme park in a showcase later today

as News Dec 1st, 2020

Universal Studios Japan is opening its Nintendo attraction on February 4th

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies