News

Two new Final Fantasy mobile games are on the way

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Two new Final Fantasy mobile games are on the way
By , Staff Writer

Square Enix has announced two new Final Fantasy games for mobile devices.

The first of which is Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. It is to serve as a prequel to the acclaimed FF7 and will be set in Midgar years before the events of the main game.

Moreover, The First Soldier will be a battle royale title, with players taking on the role of SOLDIER candidates.

However, it is not just about guns in this mobile game as players will have a range of abilities to use as well, as is custom with a Final Fantasy title.

"Join the fray, lay waste to your foes, and climb the ranks," says the trailer.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will come to mobile devices via Google Play and the App Store.

There's more

Meanwhile, the second mobile title to be announced is Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis.

However, this game is a chapter-structured single-player experience covering the entire Final Fantasy VII timeline.

"An episodic return to FFVII's world with a nostalgic visual twist," says the trailer.

Final Fantasy VII was first released in 1997 on the PlayStation, though it's popularity saw it get ported to later consoles.

Last year, the Final Fantasy VII: Remake was released for PlayStation 4 with a PS5 port on the way.

Square Enix certainly looks busy on the mobile front this year as Lara Croft is jumping on to mobile devices in Tomb Raider Reloaded while action adventure game Just Cause is also coming to iOS and Android devices this year.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 16th, 2020

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius hits 45 million downloads

as News Feb 20th, 2020

Pre-registration for War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has begun

Interview Jan 28th, 2020

Jobs In Games: Square Enix's Lucy Shears on how to get a job as a market research analyst

as News Jan 8th, 2020

Square Enix partners with JSC and Gaea for Final Fantasy XV on mobile

as News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: Square Enix reveals new Final Fantasy mobile game, a Katy Perry partnership and Stadia lineup

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies