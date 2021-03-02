News

The UK games industry will offer more than 100 jobs in the coming year

Six month placements for 18-to-24 year olds

The UK games industry will offer more than 100 new jobs over the coming year.

Trade body Ukie and Into Games have become a gateway partner in the UK government's new scheme.

"A career in games is something that should be open to everyone," said Into Games founder Declan Cassidy.

"The Kickstart scheme is a perfect entry point for individuals looking to get their first games industry job, and we're delighted to be able to offer them the training and support to make the most of it.

The Kickstart campaign has been designed to offer companies funding to take on young people who are out of a job due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Foot in the door

As a result, 45 games businesses have agreed to participate, including Electronic Arts, Nosebleed Interactive, Plan of Attack, Drumroll HQ and Futurlab.

Overall, there will be 115 roles advertised via job centres throughout the UK, offering a six-month entry-level term to people aged 18-to-24 across various disciplines.

"Becoming a partner of the Kickstart scheme shows how committed the industry is to inclusive levelling up," said Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE.

"By providing a valuable range of entry-level roles across the country and advertising within job centres, games businesses are showing their commitment to widening access to the industry, which already offers opportunities in clusters across the UK, and especially to those hit hard by the pandemic."

Recently, Ukie launched its new Devices For All campaign, asking games companies to donate old tech, such as laptops, to schools.


