TapNation hosts successful inaugural game jam, winners unveiled

Mobile publisher TapNation has just concluded its first-ever game jam, Jam Nation, where several lucky developers had a chance at winning a slice of a $150,000 prize pool.

The winner of the contest is the Piffer team, who released the most successful game in terms of KPIs with their game Mini Marble - Fun 3D Mind Puzzles.

The jam took place throughout the entirety of January, beginning on the 4th and wrapping up on the 31st. TapNation partnered with 16 schools to reach young developers, and a huge 233 teams took part in the competition.

The jammers were not alone during the month either; the Jam Nation Discord offered over 600 members daily support from the company, as well as frequent livestreams to keep developers motivated. The livestreams ranged from development masterclasses to Q&A and feedback sessions.

Jam Nation also partnered with the likes of Google, SnapChat, RisingHigh Academy, Pinpin Team and Roshan Games to offer further rewards. As well as the cash pool, participants are in the running for a series of other prizes, including a Mac, a PlayStation 5 and two iPhones. TapNation is also offering winners the opportunity to publish their games via the platform.

“We are really proud of the results of the Jam Nation, our first game jam, as hundreds of developers from all around the world took part in the event,” said Tapation marketing manager Philippe Grazina.

“We hope that they all had a wonderful time and that they will enjoy the many gifts. We thank every one of them for putting so much effort into the creation of their games and for all the joy and fun we shared together.”

Round two

Following the successful debut jam, TapNation is already making moves to plan a second one, taking feedback from the first one into account.

“Thank you very much for your efforts guys. Honestly the first time I’m seeing so much support from game jam hosts,” a participant from the Jam Nation added.

A date for the next Jam Nation has not been set yet, but the triumph of the debut event implies that the next one won’t be too far away. Keep an eye out for the next Jam Nation and follow the activity from the first one over at TapNation.io.