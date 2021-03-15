Join Clash 3D continues to dominate the downloads charts

Supersonic Studios' Join Clash 3D held its spot as the most downloaded game for a second month, according to Sensor Tower.

The hypercasual hit picked up 27 million installs last month, 170 times more downloads than it saw in February 2020.

Join Clash 3D proved to be most popular in India as the country accounted for 36.5 per cent of downloads, while Brazil trailed behind with 6.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Zynga took the No.2 spot with High Heels, as it accumulated 24.4 million downloads. Again, India was the top country for downloads, this time with 23.3 per cent, just ahead of the US, which accounted for 20.3 per cent.

High Heels is one of two new chart entries for Zynga, the second being Blob Runner 3D in tenth place with 14.2 million downloads.

However, the title did take the No.3 spot on the App Store, while High Heels took the top spot.

February 2021 proved to be Zynga's best-ever month for mobile game downloads, with 80.5 million worldwide.

Impressive showing

Meanwhile, Girl Genius by Lion Studios took the No.3 spot overall, followed by Garena Free Fire and Among Us in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

InnerSloth's social deduction title continues to be popular, having taken the world by storm last August.

Not only did Among Us crack 500 million monthly active users last November, but it went on to become the most downloaded mobile game of 2020.

There was another notable performer last month. Although NieR Reincarnation didn't reach the top ten overall, it did sneak into the No.10 spot on the App Store after launching in Japan.

In Japan, based on the popular PC and console franchise, the game went straight to the top of the charts, picking up around four million downloads by the end of February.

Moreover, the RPG managed to gross $22.4 million via player spending. Currently, there is no word on when NieR Reincarnation will reach a Western audience.