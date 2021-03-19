Explore how A.I. can be utilised in game development with our next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable - sign up FREE now!

News

What role can A.I. play in the future of games? Find out as the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable returns

By , Special Features Editor

How can A.I. be utilised in all aspects of game development? Join us for the next entry in the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable series as we look to discuss all about artificial intelligence in game development, in association with Ludo.

In this exclusive RoundTable taking place on Wednesday, March 31st, our expert speakers will discuss how A.I. can be utilised in all aspects of game development, from concept creation to building your project and even creating graphics and music. And you can sign up FREE now!

What’s in store?

A.I. has been used in game development for decades, right back to the ghosts in Pac-Man. But has the industry really made enough use of AI in the development process, and will it do more going forward? A.I. can be implemented alongside tools that can aid development, even from a game's planning stages.

Ludo is an example of this - it's a tool that helps developers find their next great game idea when the creative juices are at a standstill. This panel will discuss the role A.I. may play in the future of creating games.

We'll bring you all the details about the speakers next week, but for now, save the date and book your FREE place today.

About Ludo

Ludo is the AI tool revolutionising games creation by using machine learning and natural language processing to develop game concepts 24 hours a day and democratising games creation. Ludo is built on a database of close to a million games and is constantly learning and evolving. When asked to find a new game idea, based on intuitive keyword searches, Ludo returns almost immediately with multiple written game concepts, artwork and images. To find out more and try Ludo head to their official site.


Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

