Hutch launches Puzzle Heist on iOS and Android

Hutch is to enter the puzzle mobile games market with Puzzle Heist.

As announced at the London Games Festival, the new match-three RPG hybrid does still pay homage to Hutch's racer roots as it features fast cars and explosions.

The company's mainstream titles, F1 Manager, Top Drives and Rebel Racing, have attracted more than 300 million players worldwide.

"We're extremely excited to finally be opening the game to our fans, and we can't wait to hear what they think," said Puzzle Heist game director Peter Stott.

"With Puzzle Heist, we wanted to create a game that took the best from our extensive experience in developing automotive titles for mobile, and making an experience that anyone can enjoy.

"It's a really exciting twist on match 3 RPGs and is delivering something that is entirely new for the genre."

Hitting the big time

Puzzle Heist will see players build up their crew to take on gigs and defeat the ultimate crime boss.

"Puzzle Heist is an experience that will continue to evolve over time and will give users great incentive to keep coming back," said Puzzle Heist product manager Andrew McAlister.

"As we work with players to add more of what they want to see, such as new cars, characters and more, the opportunities for exciting alliances and player-driven action will continue to develop.

"Designed as a co-operative experience, we've developed eagerly anticipated features our fans are hungry for, and are excited to reveal them in the future."

Puzzle Heist is free-to-play and can be found on iOS and Android devices

Modern Times Group acquired Hutch in December 2020 in a deal worth up to $375 million.