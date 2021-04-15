News

Pixel Federation generated $56 million in 2020, up 52%

Diggy's Adventure was top seller

Pixel Federation generated $56 million in 2020, up 52%
By , Staff Writer

Slovakian mobile games developer Pixel Federation experienced a great financial year in 2020 as it generated €47 million ($56 million).

The figure represents a 52 per cent year-over-year increase from 2019, surpassing the company's expectations.

During the year, Pixel Federation saw its titles reach 24 million new players.

One such success is TrainStation, a game that has been on the market for 10 years yet still sees 400,000 monthly active users.

Moreover, TrainStation 2 was responsible for $14 million of total revenues for 2020.

As for Diggy's Adventure, the game continued to prove popular, generating $26 million.

No doubt Pixel Federation will hope to see further success, having entered the Chinese market with Diggy's Adventure earlier in 2021.

"2020 has no doubt been a very challenging year for everyone internationally, and we are so pleased that our games managed to provide a sense of togetherness and community during a time of extended isolation,' said Pixel Federation chief learning officer and co-founder Lucia Sickova.

"Our dedicated teams continued to work hard throughout the global upheaval, and we are eternally grateful to our community of players who continued supporting us, allowing us to continue creating for them.'

Pandemic aid

Last year, the world was faced with a global pandemic as the coronavirus spread far and wide.

As a result, many companies have suffered, though others, particularly in the games industry, saw an increase in player spending due to lockdown.

Meanwhile, some games organisations attempted to help fight the pandemic, be it through donations of money or protective equipment. Pixel Federation was one such company, as it set up Who will help Slovakia, a platform dedicated to providing protective equipment.

Over the course of the year, the initiative raised $1.7 million and donated PPE to more than 1,800 individuals.

"It was never a question of whether we could help out the country, but simply how," said Sickova.

"I am proud that everyone at Pixel Federation strove to play their part in fighting this pandemic."

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

Interview Jun 10th, 2020

Remote Working: Pixel Federation co-founder Lucia Šicková on the "rollercoaster of Zoom"

News May 28th, 2020

Slovakian games industry to reach $60.5 million revenue in 2020

as News Jan 7th, 2021

Pixel Federation enters Chinese market with Diggy's Adventure

Comment & Opinion Jun 6th, 2016

Hire or train: Can anyone really be a UA manager?

News Mar 31st, 2021

Sumo sees 2020 sales up 41% to $95 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies