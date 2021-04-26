Huuuge Games grew profits 131% to $57 milllion in 2020

Huuuge Games experienced a record-breaking year in 2020 as its revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year.

As detailed on LinkedIn, the Polish company also saw its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 131 per cent year-on-year to $57 million.

The company also expanded its team and delivered a live ops calendar that saw millions of players Huuuge's games in more than 190 countries.

If a recent job listing is any indication, Huuuge has plans to focus on mergers and acquisitions going forward.

Huuuge got off to a great start this year when it officially began trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Its IPO was valued at $442 million.

Huge year

"2020 was a milestone year for Huuuge. We completed our preparations to transition from a private business to a global, public company," said CEO Anton Gauffin.

"Thanks to a focus on achievement of our strategy, combined with skilful reading of market trends, in 2020 we generated exceptional financial results.

"In the coming years, we will continue growing both revenue and profit via our core titles and beyond. We're going even more Huuuge but staying Humble."