News

Huuuge Games grew profits 131% to $57 milllion in 2020

The company went public in February

Huuuge Games grew profits 131% to $57 milllion in 2020
By , Staff Writer

Huuuge Games experienced a record-breaking year in 2020 as its revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year.

As detailed on LinkedIn, the Polish company also saw its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 131 per cent year-on-year to $57 million. 

The company also expanded its team and delivered a live ops calendar that saw millions of players Huuuge's games in more than 190 countries.

If a recent job listing is any indication, Huuuge has plans to focus on mergers and acquisitions going forward.

Huuuge got off to a great start this year when it officially began trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Its IPO was valued at $442 million.

Huge year

"2020 was a milestone year for Huuuge. We completed our preparations to transition from a private business to a global, public company," said CEO Anton Gauffin.

"Thanks to a focus on achievement of our strategy, combined with skilful reading of market trends, in 2020 we generated exceptional financial results.

"In the coming years, we will continue growing both revenue and profit via our core titles and beyond. We're going even more Huuuge but staying Humble."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News Jan 18th, 2021

Huuuge to file an IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

News Nov 27th, 2019

Gwent mobile made up 68% of CD Projekt Red's revenue following launch

News Mar 11th, 2019

Social casino dev KamaGames saw revenues soar 33% to $76.4m in 2018

News Jul 23rd, 2018

Social casino dev KamaGames claims 53% revenue growth in H1 2018

News Apr 16th, 2018

Free-to-play casino games land four gaming companies with online gambling lawsuits

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies