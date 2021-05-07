News

Voodoo crossed five billion downloads

Hypercasual keeps on growing

Paris-based hypercasual publisher Voodoohas announced its more than 100 games have been downloaded more than five billion times. 

They also have an audience of more than 300 million MAUs. 

Founded in 2013, the company currently has 354 employees across the globe.

Top-performing games from the last 12 months include:

  • Cube Surfer – 114 million downloads
  • Stack Colors – 100 million downloads
  • Scribble Rider – 98 million downloads

In celebration of this achievement, Voodoo's head of publishing Alexander Shea said: “Hitting this milestone sets a record for downloads in the hypercasual mobile games space, cementing Voodoo’s position in the industry.

"We’re delighted to be able to work with so many talented studios and developers on great hypercasual games that are enjoyed by more than a billion players worldwide.”


