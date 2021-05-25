Halfbrick Studios soft-launches Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush

Halfbrick Studios has soft-launched the long-awaited sequel to popular endless runner Jetpack Joyride.

Almost a decade on, the sequel - Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush - is now level-based and sees the return of protagonist Barry Steakfries, as he must take on Professor Brains equipped with all manner of weapons and vehicles.

Players can jump into a race, dodge multiple hazards, fly through the lab, as well as dash and rush through new laboratories with the help of infinite bullets!

Barry also possesses a life meter now too, as opposed to the one-hit-kill system in the 2011 release.

Launched in September 2011, the original Jetpack Joyride was a cult mobile hit that went on to earn more than 13 million installs within five months of release.

Save me, Barry

"Barry returns in a frantic adventure! In this case, he will have new equipment and weapons to fight new enemies and make his way through the laboratory to stop the scientists' experiments before it is too late," reads the app description.

"The evolved adventure of Jetpack Joyride with new HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics and a new way of playing."

Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush is available to download across the App Store and Google Play in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. No word of a global release date has been shared at this time.

