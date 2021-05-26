Sony confirms it's exploring "mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises"

Jim Ryan is the CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony has confirmed its intentions to move into the mobile market by exploring the sector with a number of PlayStation franchises.

Speaking to investors as part of a corporate strategy meeting on May 25th, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan discussed the strategy at length, stating:

"We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers," he said.

"Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms.

"PlayStation has a huge catalogue of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our triple-A games or live service games."

Adding that: "We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned."

"Common strategy"

"Increasing the reach of IP through mobile expansion is a common strategy these days," said Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, when commenting on the news (via Twitter).

"Mobile game revenue is more than two times the size of the console market. Even Xbox and TiMi (Tencent) announced a recent collaboration that signals an expansion to mobile."

During the same meeting, Ryan spoke about how Sony Pictures is adapting a number of game franchises for film and TV, with 10 projects noted to be in various stages of development.

One of these includes the Uncharted film starring Tom Holland that is said to roll out in cinemas in February 2022.

The series actually came to mobile in 2016 by the way of Uncharted: Fortune Hunter.

PlayStation's decision to move further into mobile comes off the back of the company listing a job role for a new head of its mobile division in April.

Sony originally launched its own PlayStation app in 2013. After more than seven years, it was confirmed to have been download nearly 120 million times.