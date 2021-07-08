News

SciPlay acquires Om Nom: Run developer Koukoi Games

"Together, we can build impactful evergreen games..."

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 8th, 2021 acquisition Koukoi Games
SciPlay 		Not disclosed
SciPlay acquires Om Nom: Run developer Koukoi Games
By , Staff Writer

US developer SciPlay has acquired Finnish social mobile games studio Koukoi Games.

The KouKoi team will be tasked with the creation of a new casual game concept for the mobile platform and will now join SciPlay's already existing offices across Texas, Iowa, Israel and Ukraine. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015 and based in Oulu, Finland, Koukoi Games is best known is for co-developing mobile runner Om Nom: Run, alongside license holder ZeptoLab. Since launching in February 2020, the Cut the Rope spinoff title has earned itself over 30 million downloads. 

This is the third purchase SciPlay has made in recent years. In 2017, the social casino developer picked up Spice Rack (when it was known as Scientific Games), before then acquiring Ukraine-based studio Come2Play

"Impactful evergreen games"

"The strengths of the Koukoi team mesh perfectly with SciPlay's strengths and we're excited to welcome them to our Company," said SciPlay chief executive officer of Josh Wilson.

"This is another step in the evolution of SciPlay as we continue to invest in future growth opportunities and build out our development pipeline. Together, we can build impactful evergreen games in the casual genre furthering our product and revenue diversification strategy."

Koukoi CEO Antti Kananen added: "Our studio was founded on our passion to make casual mash-up games that blend successful attributes of multiple genres, appealing to broad audiences through engaging gameplay and deep meta storylines. 

"We are thrilled to be joining SciPlay to take our games to the next level by taking advantage of their product and analytical rigour, user acquisition expertise and market scale."

Last month, Azerion acquired social casino developer Whow games for an undisclosed amount, showing the increased interest in the genre. 

More recently, Team17 acquired StoryToys, an educational entertainment app developer for $26.5 million.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

News Apr 5th, 2019

Scientific Games subsidiary SciPlay files for IPO

Interview Jul 3rd, 2018

How Finnish studio Koukoi Games is leveraging Hollywood licenses and its own original IP to find success

News Jun 13th, 2017

Finnish developer Koukoi Games expands Crashing Season IP with new endless runner

News Oct 11th, 2016

Koukoi Games raises $1 million to work on licensed Hollywood IP games

as News Jul 7th, 2016

Koukoi Games partners with MyGamez to bring Crashing Season to China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies