News

PGC Digital: 'Real enthusiasm about the product or service cannot be faked,' says Aftershock Media's Matt Rutledge

"The benefit of influencer marketing is that you get that instant rapport..."

PGC Digital: 'Real enthusiasm about the product or service cannot be faked,' says Aftershock Media's Matt Rutledge
By , Deputy Editor

Inauthenticity is one of the most common mistakes of influencer marketing, according to Aftershock Media Group director of business development Matt Rutledge.

The comments were made during PGC Digital #7 where Rutledge outlined his experience working with creators in the mobile games industry. Inauthenticity was seen as the biggest culprit as real enthusiasm about a product or service cannot be faked.

Not over scripting was another, as giving the creator the freedom they need to deliver a message in their own unique way will give it the best chance of success. Being aware of audience variance, designing for KPIs and not stopping after the campaign has ended were further noted, with the latter looking to keep the relationship between a company and influencer as strong as possible.

Founded in 2019 by a number of content creators, AMG works with 60 of the largest mobile game influencers in the world. The company also produced campaigns for the Call of Duty: Mobile one-year anniversary, as well as the PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs. Kong event.

Tips and tricks

"The benefit of influencer marketing is that you get that instant rapport from that trusted expert and you immediately gain access to their existing audience as well," Rutledge told viewers.

"End-roll advertisements I think are very underrated on channels where there is great retention, he added, when referring to an advance tip that many marketers don't seem to be utilising on YouTube. 

"That's not true for all channels but if you are working with some of the best creators out there… In-roll advertisements can be a lot cheaper than pre-roll or mid-roll, and if that creator is still retaining half of their audience, you can get some great value there."

A number of "hidden benefits" were further shared, including jumpstarting a content engine, evergreen content and shared costs with special events to help make the most of your budget.

A slide taken from Rutledge's 'Influencer Marketing in Mobile Gaming' presentation. Image credit: Matt Rutledge

We previously spoke with Clash Royale influencer and Aftershock media COO Tim Evans on the ever-changing mobile esports scene and dealing with influencers.

To keep up to date with all of our coverage, check out the roundups here. There's still time to sign up - to find out more and book a ticket, head to the website.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Apr 23rd, 2021

PGC Digital: Choosing the right influencer for your brand

News Jul 13th, 2021

PGC Digital: Sega's Rowan Tafler breaks down marketing basics and why 'no one really cares about your game'

News Apr 23rd, 2021

PGC Digital: Esports marketing practices

News Feb 11th, 2021

PGC Digital: The benefits of adding a social influencer to an esports roster

Profile Jun 1st, 2020

Aftershock Media COO Timothy (Ash) Evans on the ramping up of the "streaming wars"

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies