Genshin Impact, TiMi Studio, Tencent win big at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021

Industry celebrated in 22 categories during live/digital hybrid central London event

MiHoYo's Genshin Impact took home the biggest prize as it scooped Game of the Year at the fourth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, supported by Game Insight, earlier tonight.

The ceremony saw the action roleplaying title also bag the Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment, while Tencent and TiMi Studio Group secured Best Publisher and Best Developer, respectively.

Innovation of the Year went to Niantic for its ingenious reworking of Pokémon Go for the 2020 lockdown, Pollen VC was voted Best Service Provider, and Clash Royale conquered the opposition to the Best Live Ops trophy.

As ever the event, which in this pandemic-affected year took place a little later than usual and followed a hybrid live/digital format held at London's Ham Yard Hotel, aimed to shine a spotlight on the work of the top mobile games companies over the previous year.

Further highlights from the night included the Rising Star award, shared - an event first - by Jana and Sham Al Bdour of Sakura Games, Unity continuing its Best Game Engine dominance with a fourth win in as many years, and Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe joining the ranks of Mobile Legend.

The coveted People's Choice Award, nominated for and voted on by readers of sibling site PocketGamer.com, went to Tilting Point's SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.

Industry votes

As you'll see by checking out all of the winners, the 22 categories represent firms spanning the whole industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers, support agencies, investors and recruiters that all contribute towards this sector being the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

The lobbying and shortlisting phases - the biggest and most complex to date - were subsequently voted on by our panel of 100-plus mobile games experts from every corner of the industry.

We're hugely grateful to everyone who took the time to submit themselves, their colleagues, company, or contemporaries, as well as everyone who attended the ceremony itself - whether in person or digitally (and particular thanks for everyone's patience and understanding regarding the streaming issues experienced).

Additionally, we'd like to thank our main sponsor, Game Insight, together with Admix, Huawei Ads, Jam City, Scopely and Tilting Point for coming on board as category sponsors - their support helped make the event, in a particularly challenging year, a success.

And last but by no means least, our congratulations to all the finalists - it really was a hard-fought affair this year - and, of course, the heartiest of praise to the winners themselves.

More info on all things PG Mobile Games Awards, including full results, at the official website: www.mobilegamesawards.com.


