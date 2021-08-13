News

Rockstar Games rumoured to be remastering GTA trilogy for mobile

Set to include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Rockstar Games rumoured to be remastering GTA trilogy for mobile
By , Deputy Editor

Rockstar Games is reportedly remastering three classic Grand Theft Auto games for mobile.

That's according to sources at Kotaku, which told the outlet that a remastered collection featuring Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are in the works for a planned fall release. Alongside mobile, the trilogy will arrive on most platforms - including Nintendo Switch.

Set to be developed by Rockstar Dundee, all three titles are being remastered via Unreal Engine and will utilise a mix of "new and old graphics," with the UI being updated too. The idea behind the new remasters is that they stay fairly close to the PlayStation 2-style GTA games.

Digital only

All three games will be released digitally only and will not be available to purchase separately. If successful, Rockstar then plans to remaster Red Dead Redemption, which potentially may lead to a mobile port and/or Switch version too.

Many Rockstar developed titles have made their way over to the mobile platform already, such as the three GTA games mentioned in the rumoured collection, GTA: Chinatown Wars, GTA: Liberty City Stories, Max Payne and more. Rockstar North even developed GTA: iFruit for the platform specifically as well as launching an anniversary edition of Bully for both iOS and Android in 2016.

No official release date or details have been shared yet. It was, however, noted in the report that console development looks to be the company's priority to get the games out this year, with mobile likely being moved to 2022.

Last year, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser announced his exit from Grand Theft Auto maker after founding the company in 1998.

It's no wonder RockStar wants to bring more games to mobile, considering that over 800 mobile games make more than $1 million every month.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Job News Feb 5th, 2020

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser scheduled to exit Grand Theft Auto maker

News May 15th, 2020

Former King chairman Mel Morris tops the 2020 UK gaming rich list

News Jul 29th, 2019

Rockstar North hasn’t paid corporation tax in the UK for 10 years

News May 29th, 2019

Former Rockstar executive allegedly sexually harassed new employee in 2014

as News May 13th, 2019

Rockstar acquires Indian developer Dhruva Interactive for $7.9m

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies